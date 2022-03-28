The eMates messaging system, with which detainees can communicate with the outside world, was shut down by Minister Frank Weerwind (Legal Protection, D66) on Monday, after the Public Prosecution Service had raised the alarm about large amounts of messages that may not have been screened and may have been sent. The Public Prosecution Service confirms to this site that the reason for the investigation into the reports is the actions of Ridouan Taghi from the Extra Secure Institution (EBI) in Vught.

