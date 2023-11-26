The Russian Armed Forces liberated the Avdeevka industrial zone, controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2014.

Military correspondent Yuri Kotenok reported the complete liberation of the Avdeevka industrial zone. The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) have kept the territory under control since 2014.

The military correspondent emphasized that for Ukraine, taking control of the industrial zone is a serious blow, since it is an important part of the entire Avdiivka fortified area.

The industrial zone is an important part of the entire Avdeevka fortified area, which was declared by Bandera propaganda as impregnable Yuri Kotenokwar correspondent

Avdeevka is a northern suburb of Donetsk, from where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are constantly shelling the republican capital.

Photo: Yevhen Titov / Reuters

Ukraine recognized problems in the Avdeevka direction

Ukrainian military expert Konstantin Mashovets said that Russian troops achieved success by advancing on Avdiivka from the south. According to him, the Russian Armed Forces have used a new tactic for themselves: they attack cyclically, alternately activating the northern and southern strike groups, abandoning an all-out continuous offensive, as was the case at the initial stage of the Avdeevka operation.

Photo: Alexander Ermochenko / Reuters

Retired Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergei Kivlyuk also acknowledged the problems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this area. However, he emphasized that many senior officers were unprepared for combat operations in modern conditions, not understanding such “amazing inventions” as drones, interconnected battlespaces and modern ammunition.

Experts explained the importance of control over Avdiivka

Military expert, retired colonel Yuri Knutov said that the need to capture Avdiivka is connected with the cessation of shelling of Donetsk residents. He emphasized that this is a key settlement from the territory of which Donetsk is being shelled.

Residents of Donetsk have long been promised that these shellings will stop, including thanks to a special operation Yuri Knutovmilitary expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces, retired colonel

Military expert Vasily Dandykin emphasized that the loss of the city threatens Kyiv with further setbacks. “The enemy is throwing all the reserves he can here, even from such main directions as Zaporozhye. The Ukrainian command understands that, having lost Avdiivka, the UFU may lose the entire Donbass,” he concluded.