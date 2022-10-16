And, according to “TASS”, General Oleg Egorov, the operation took place in the Daraa province in southern Syria.

Egorov said in a press briefing that “the Russian group concerned with interaction with the security units of the Syrian armed forces carried out a special operation in the town of Jassem in Daraa province, southern Syria, to liquidate ISIS terrorist fighters.”

TASS said fighters took part in a bus bombing last week that killed at least 18 Syrian soldiers near Damascus.

According to Yegorov, among those killed in the operation were the organizer of the attack on the bus and others associated with ISIS operations in Daraa and Raqqa province.

The latest bus attack was one of the deadliest attacks targeting the Syrian army in months.

It is worth noting that Russian forces have been present in Syria since 2015.