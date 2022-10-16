The march was called by France Reluctant and backed by the other related movements of the Gallic political scene, except the Communist Party. The mobilization occurs a few days after another day of protest by the unions of that nation. The increase in prices experienced in the French environment, as well as other issues related to climate change.

The increase in prices, inflation, fuel shortages as a result of strikes at the refineries, among other issues that generate high levels of social unrest, caused the French left, called by the political movement of Jean Luc Mélenchon, France Insumisa, to come out to the streets of Paris to show their discontent.

The protest is the prologue to what can be a complex week for President Macron. And it is that next Tuesday there will be a national mobilization of unions that can paralyze critical sectors.

During the tour, between the Place de la Nation and the Bastille, some vandalism was reported, such as the burning of garbage cans and the destruction of ATMs, for which the riot police had to intervene at some points.

According to the leadership of the mobilization, some 140,000 people attended the call, while the authorities lowered the figure to 30,000. © Reuters – Stephane Mahes

“Macron is chaos! And we are the people who know, educated, double basses. We are order!” said the leftist leader Jean Luc Mélenchon in the mobilization.

One of the most consensual demands among the discontented, not only led by the leftist leader, but also by the recently named Nobel Prize for Literature, Annie Ernaux, was to apply a special tax to companies that have had disproportionate profits during the war. , something to which the Government opposes.

The lack of fuel is one of the main causes of protest

Social unrest has been growing in recent weeks, and in part because of the refinery strike. Started on September 27, it has made fuel scarce in many French gas stations. The workers of these vital centers for the functioning of the country demand a 10% increase to compensate for the effects of inflation.

Although the company TotalEnergies reached an agreement with two large unions for 5%, another giant, the General Confederation of Labor refuses, so the strike will be extended in the coming days in at least five refineries.

Despite the fact that the Government tries to mitigate the inconvenience of its own pocket, the discontent persists. This Sunday it was learned that the Prime Minister, Elizabeth Borne, announced the extension of a discount on all fuels financed by the Elysee.

In an interview with channel TF1, Borne lamented that “a minority of wage earners block the country” due to their detention in the refineries.

No agreement for the 2023 budget

Macron no longer has the absolute majority in the Assembly that the direction of the country once provided him. With a strengthened opposition in the legislature and represented by two major rivals, Marine Le Pen and Mélenchon, no agreement has been reached on the necessary funds.

The departure to ‘tables’ that prevents the approval of certain measures or the fulfillment of the promises made in the campaign creates discomfort among the French, for which the Government tries to approve the budget plan by the ‘fast track’ established in the constitution.

“Without a doubt we will have to use (constitutional article) 49.3, but it will not be tomorrow,” the prime minister said on Sunday. However, if they use it, they are warned by Le Pen and Mélenchon to present motions of censure against the executive.

The cited article states that the premier may, “after deliberation by the Council of Ministers, raise the responsibility of the Government before the National Assembly on the vote on a Bill on Budgets or financing of social security. In such a case, this project will be considered approved, unless a motion of censure, presented within the following twenty-four hours, is voted on”.

To remove weight from the issue, the head of government made it known that there are “quality talks” underway with the opposition.

If he goes ahead with the motion of censure raised by his opponents, it would force the dissolution of Parliament and subsequently new legislative elections.

A “success” that puts Macron “in serious trouble”

The next few days will be difficult for the executive and Jean Luc Mélenchon knows it. According to him, the march was “an undeniable success”, in addition to considering that the head of state, Emmanuel Macron “is in trouble”.

The leader of the France Insumisa makes use of the word before the demonstrators summoned by the left, on October 16, in Paris, France. © AFP – Julien de Rosa

As if counting down the final days of his political adversary, the leftist affirmed that “Today is the first day, that of the popular march; the second day will be that of 49.3; and the third, that of the general strike, on Tuesday.”

“They are going to live a week like no other, we are the ones who started it with this march,” he said at another time.

