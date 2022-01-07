Vitaly Zverev, a microbiologist, scientific director of the Mechnikov Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), named the most likely version of the emergence of the omicron strain of coronavirus. His words leads Ura.ru.

The specialist suggested that new mutations could arise after the entry of the coronavirus into the human body with immunodeficiency.

At the same time, Zverev doubted the version of Chinese scientists that the new strain could appear as a result of the transmission of the virus from mouse to human: changes in the internal and regulatory proteins of the coronavirus speak in favor of the opposite. “If you look at all these mutations, it doesn’t look very much like the mouse coronavirus. It is unlikely that it came from mice, ”he explained.

Earlier, the general director of the KEG contract research company, immunologist, candidate of medical sciences Nikolai Kryuchkov predicted an increase in mortality from COVID-19 to Russians after the spread of the omicron strain. According to Kryuchkov, the lethality of the new strain is about three times lower than that of the delta, but it is quite possible that due to the high rates of hospitalization, the mortality rate will also increase.