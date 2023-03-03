Saturday, March 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russian researcher who helped develop Sputnik vaccine against covid murdered

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 3, 2023
in World
0
Russian researcher who helped develop Sputnik vaccine against covid murdered


close

Vaccination in Venezuela

A nurse shows a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against covid-19.

Photo:

Miguel Gutierrez. EFE

A nurse shows a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against covid-19.

Andrei Botikov, co-author of the patent, was a researcher at the Gamaleya National Center.

A Russian researcher who helped develop the Sputnik V anti-covid vaccine was killed yesterday in his apartment in Moscow by a young man who has already been detained, Russian media reported on Friday.

See also  Italians fear cancer more than any other disease, but the HPV vaccine (which could eliminate some of them) is underused

(Also: Alés Bialiatski, Nobel Peace Prize winner, is sentenced to 10 years in prison)

According to police sources quoted by the official TASS agency, The victim is Andrei Botikov, a researcher at the Gamaleya National Center, developer of the Sputik V vaccine against covid-19.

(You can read: Ukraine: why did Bakhmut become the new symbol of war with Russia?)

Botikov was the co-author of the vaccine’s patent and received an award from Russian President Vladimir Putin for his work, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.

The department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the city of Moscow has opened a criminal case for murder.

(Also: Woman who killed her five children achieved euthanasia for ‘psychological suffering’)

According to investigators, on March 2, in an apartment in a building in northwest Moscow, a 29-year-old man strangled the owner of the apartment, Botikov, with a belt during an argument, and fled.

However, after a short time the alleged perpetrator of the murder was arrested. During interrogation he pleaded guilty and was formally charged.

(Also read: Russia denounces ‘terrorist attack’ on its border by Ukrainian ‘saboteurs’)

See also  Brazil registers 68 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours; moving average is 194 - ISTOÉ MONEY

According to TASS, the defendant has a criminal record, since he was tried for the commission of a serious crime.

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Russian #researcher #helped #develop #Sputnik #vaccine #covid #murdered

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russia | Media: The scientist who developed the Russian Sputnik corona vaccine has been killed in Moscow

Russia | Media: The scientist who developed the Russian Sputnik corona vaccine has been killed in Moscow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result