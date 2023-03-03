Russia | Media: The scientist who developed the Russian Sputnik corona vaccine has been killed in Moscow

According to Russian media, virologist Andrei Botikov was strangled in his home with a belt. A 29-year-old man has admitted that he was guilty of the act.

Russian virologist and one of the developers of the Sputnik V corona vaccine Andrei Botikov has been killed in Moscow, the Russian media say.

Botikov was abused at home by strangulation, a source from the Russian Ministry of the Interior tells the news website for RBK. According to Ria Novosti information cited by the site, it would have been a murder.

According to RBK’s source, Botikov had had a 29-year-old man as his guest in his apartment on Rogova street in the northwest of Moscow. An argument had broken out between the men, and the guest strangled Botikov with a belt.

Russian Moscow Komsomolets -lehti says that Botikov’s naked body was found in the apartment on Thursday. Botikov’s worried colleague had entered with his own key and alerted the scene for help.

According to the newspaper, a belt with which Botikov was strangled was found in the apartment. In addition, there were several stab wounds on his body.

In its previous story, the paper reported that attempts were also made to revive Botikov, but he died.

According to Ria Novosti, a 29-year-old man has been arrested and has admitted his guilt. According to Moskovski Komsomolets, the man has previously been convicted of, among other things, kidnapping and robbery.

The man had met Botikov possibly by chance.

Botikov48, worked as a senior researcher at the Gamaleja Research Institute of Microbiology and Epidemiology.

In 2020, the department’s research team developed the Russian Sputnik V corona vaccine.

Botikov was one of the patent owners of the vaccine. He received from the President of Russia From Vladimir Putin badge of honor for vaccine development.