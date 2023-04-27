Ani Alva Helfer does not rest. After the success she enjoyed with the film “Don’t tell me spinster” and the soap opera “Maricucha”, the film director returns to give something to talk about with “Single, married, widow, divorced”, a film that dethroned foreign films by bringing 18,000 viewers in a single day and that has aroused various emotions due to the appearance of Diego Bertie less than a year after his death.

A little over a week after finishing the recordings of “Maricucha”, he began with the reading of the script for “Single, married, widowed, divorced”a film starring Milene Vásquez (Lorena is the single one), Katia Condos (Conny is the married one), Gianella Neyra (Cecilia is the widow) and Patricia Portocarrero (Daniela is the divorced one).

Alva Helfer, 34, offered an interview to La República and talks about her facet as a director of commercial films, her desire to work with more women and the participation of Diego Bertie.

—How does it feel to savor success in film and television at 34 years of age?

—First, grateful to be able to work on what I studied. I feel that it is a privilege in our country and in Latin America. I have always been a very persevering and very constant person. Although it sounds cliché and poetic, I am really passionate about my work. I have not stopped with my projects, I have spliced ​​them all together. But I’ve always been very conscious about enjoying it too.

—How were the recordings of “Single, married, widow, divorced”?

—We went to Pacasmayo. We had a good time. It is a comedy, a story of four friends who meet again. Each one has a reason why their life is not going very well and they decide to go to Pacasmayo together to help one of them, who has just become a widow, but in truth each one has a super big problem. Actually, “Single, Married, Widow, Divorced” is about second chances and friendship.

—Rossana Fernández-Maldonado said that Diego Bertie missed recording some scenes. How have you done so that there are no gaps?

“No, it wasn’t like that. Diego finished the story. In fact, the most important thing he had to record was happening in Pacasmayo and our first week of filming was there. He is an important character in the life of the character of Katia Condos (his ex-partner in real life). It was fun recording with them. I didn’t know Diego, I just met him on the recordings. There was a scene where he had to be in it, but in the end I worked it out without him.

—You have recorded with Tondero, Big Bang Films and now with La Soga Producciones. How does it feel to work with big production companies?

“Actually, that was nice.” After the pandemic, I became a freelance and I have been given that opportunity to work with different production companies, including on television. I am grateful for those doors that open, because —many times— when one becomes independent, one does not know what is going to happen. But I think the pandemic also helped us just open our heads and create opportunities. I also recorded “Isla bonita” with Ave Films. Those are the four most constant commercial film production companies. Some tell me: “You are the first person to work with the big production companies.” I feel very lucky to be able to meet more people and that helps me to continue creating.

—Your effort has been worth it, then…

—I am very against the phrase “Wanting is power”, because that makes you think that if you want something and make an effort, you will achieve it, but in my life I have worked very hard, and sometimes due to various circumstances. , it can’t be done. So, I wonder: Did I not try hard enough?

Ani Alva Helfer studied cinema in Argentina and Mexico. Photo: Ani Alva Helfer

The challenge of being a woman in the cinema

—We have noticed that you work with many women, but there are those who say that working with women is complicated. How true is it?

“It’s totally false. I just made a collage of the four casts and almost all of them are women. For me, directing is not simply leading a project, but generating links. I am one of the people who really have that need to get closer to the actors —who are generally actresses—. And I become very friendly naturally and I like working with women. I feel that not only is there a lack, but also that there is a special connection. All my life I have gotten along very well with women. In fact, naturally my great references or with whom I dream of working are women. Finally, they are people who work, who decide and that fills me with energy. I am generating more and more cast, but also more friends.

—Has working more with women come naturally or is it something that you have decided?

—Naturally, in me there is always the idea of ​​generating a project around a woman. When I start writing a script, I usually have a mostly female cast. I think that, since I greatly admire my mother’s work, I have great female role models. So, it is not alien to me to write from that perspective. Although now there are people who do it from a fashion. And my friends are always women. So, it has been something that came naturally to me, that I have not had to fake and that I will surely continue to tell, because I believe that more women’s stories need to be told.

They always ask me: “Why do you tell women’s stories?” I say: “Because they are not counted, there are not many Peruvian films starring women.” And, in fact, when I premiered “Don’t call me a spinster”, they told me: “The film is not going to work because we don’t have anything to compare it with.” They told me things for women don’t work as much and in the end the opposite happened.

—Are the majority of those who work behind the scenes with you also women?

—Well, the percentage of women in productions is still a minority. Perhaps I am in certain production companies that are just the exceptions to the rule. We hope that this is no longer an exception, but a normality. For example, Michelle Alexander is a woman and I know that she chooses it (to work with women). She has that look just like I do. Where I am, I demand a number of women in each shoot. I think it’s good to help each other and look for opportunities and trust in the talent that the other has so that little by little we have some leadership position. We can make us be more women behind the scenes.

—Do you think you are already a reference for other women?

—I don’t want to be the standard-bearer for anything, but it’s also good, because many guys from the Communications major write to me because they see a possibility in me and that seems interesting to me, that, without meaning to, they and especially women say: “What good that there is someone young and a woman directing”. And they write to me that it inspires them.

The challenge of being young in the cinema

—I have seen that you have directed actors much older than you. Do you feel that your age has been a challenge?

—Yes, because I have had to battle with two things: being young and being a woman. Sometimes the bill happens to me more for being young than for being a woman. Because in my first film, which was 25 years old, we went to a distribution meeting for the film and there were people who didn’t greet me. I don’t understand why they didn’t look at me. And when the film was released, these people approached me and said: “Oh, you were the director, sorry we didn’t see you that time, we thought you were someone from the production.”

—Did you also live that experience with the actors?

—Thank God, it’s never happened to me with actors. I always had in my head how I am going to direct them, because I saw them when I was little. For example, it happened to me with Angélica Aragón (Mexican actress), who has literally made more than 80 films and my mother was a huge fan of her novel “Mirada de mujer”.

When I had to direct her, she was normal. There I discovered that the greater the trajectory, the greater the desire to play and the greater the desire to listen to you. I think that this experience makes them have the hierarchical order in their minds and they know that I am the director and they have to listen to me. But I have had more nerves than uncomfortable situations. I’m usually the youngest.