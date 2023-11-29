In Udmurtia, a prisoner was sentenced to another six years for calls for extremism

In Udmurtia, a court sentenced a previously convicted 42-year-old Muscovite named Kurienko to another six years in a special regime colony for calls for extremism. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the joint press service of the regional courts.

The prisoner is accused under Article 280 (“Public calls for extremist activities”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The man fully admitted his guilt and repented of his actions. Since 2018, he has been serving a sentence in one of the correctional institutions in the Zavyalovsky district of the republic for intentionally causing grievous bodily harm.

According to investigators, at the beginning of 2023, Kurienko, in conversations with other convicts, expressed calls for violence against persons of non-Slavic nationality. At the same time, he understood the public nature of his statements, wanting to incite others to violence against people of a different nationality.

