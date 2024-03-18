Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has dismissed the result as illegal.

Russian presidential Vladimir Putin allies and friends have rushed to congratulate Putin on his election victory. However, the so-called victory did not come as a surprise to anyone, because the elections were of a show nature.

China has congratulated Putin, and a representative of the country's foreign ministry has announced that the president Xi Jinping and Putin maintain their close relationship and deepen their mutual strategic coordination. Iran has also congratulated Putin.

The autocratic president of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro has in turn said that Putin's success bodes well for the world. Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has said that Serbs are happy about Putin's victory because they see Putin as a reliable friend and a great statesman.

Many Western leaders have criticized the elections. Foreign policy representative of the European Union Josep Borrell said that Putin's victory was based on intimidation and repression.

“These elections were neither fair nor free,” Borrell told reporters as he arrived at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

For example, the British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has called the election a sham, noting that voters had no choice and that there were no independent observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps describes In the Telegraph Putin behaves like today Joseph Stalin.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said that the elections were neither free nor fair, and the Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has called them farce and parody. The French Foreign Ministry has praised the many Russians who peacefully expressed their opposition to the trampling of their political rights.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi has canceled the result as illegal.

“Everyone in this world understands that this person, like many others throughout history, is sick of power and will not let anything stop him from staying in power forever,” he has said.