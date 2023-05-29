Shot: the plane flying to St. Petersburg skidded off the runway

A Russian passenger airliner of Nordwind Airlines skidded off the runway. Telegram channel writes about it Shot.

An unforeseen situation occurred with a plane flying from Novokuznetsk to St. Petersburg on Monday, May 29. “The Boeing 737-800 turned around unsuccessfully, moving towards the starting point, and one of the landing gear flew off the asphalt surface,” the report says.

It is noted that there were 157 passengers on board the aircraft, none of them were injured. The plane was returned to the airport of departure, and the flight was rescheduled for 20:00 local time (16:00 Moscow time). The Kemerovo Regional Transport Prosecutor’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

Earlier in May, a passenger plane of the Russian air carrier Siberia, which was heading from Novosibirsk to the UAE, was struck by lightning during the flight. Experts found traces of a discharge of static electricity at the tip of the left half-wing. It is specified that the liner was suspended from flights.