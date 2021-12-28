The vice-governor of the Penza region, Sergei Fedotov, who had previously refused a bribe in the amount of three million rubles, received an award. It is reported by TASS…

The corresponding decision was made by the governor Oleg Melnichenko. The amount of the premium was RUB 47.2 thousand. According to the agency, Fedotov transferred this amount to Rusfond.

Earlier, law enforcement officers detained an employee of the administration of the Kamensky district of the Penza region, who was trying to transfer a bribe to the vice-governor of the region in the amount of three million rubles. According to investigators, the woman wanted the official to help her win the competition for the post of head of the Kamensky District Administration, which was announced in early December.