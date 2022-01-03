In Novosibirsk, a taxi driver beat a woman for refusing to pay for a ride before it started. About it informs Ngs.ru.

A woman working as a journalist said that on the afternoon of January 2, after a trip to a local hydroelectric power station, she was going back on a work assignment. She called the car through the Yandex.Taxi service.

The arriving driver initially did not allow her to sit in the front seat under the pretext of fear of coronavirus, and then asked to pay for the trip in cash before departure. The Russian woman refused and got out of the car. After that, according to the journalist, the driver got out of the car, started insulting her, and then threw her to the ground and beat her. She noted that she did not remember exactly how he beat her, but according to eyewitnesses, the blows were inflicted with a leg on the stomach and head.

The woman got up and started filming the car and the driver, after which, according to her, he drove back and hit her.

The victim turned to the police, where the newspaper confirmed the information received, adding that all the circumstances of the incident are being established. Yandex.Taxi told her that after she contacted them, they stopped cooperating with this driver and promised to help the police if necessary.