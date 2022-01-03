Winter Some of the lakes are already firmly frozen – however, the situation varies across Finland

At the end of the year, for example, Lake Tuusulanjärvi was covered with steel ice up to 36 centimeters thick. You have to be especially careful in Kainuu, and it is not recommended to go to the sea ice in southern Finland yet.

Baltic Sea and lake ice in some parts of Finland is now thicker than the average at the turn of the year. This is especially true in the southern and western parts of the country, says the hydrologist Heidi Sjöblom About the Finnish Environment Institute.

“There’s a difference of ten cents to the average here and a little over,” Sjöblom says.

For example, on December 30, the Environment Center measured 36 cm of steel ice in Lake Tuusulanjärvi. A 35 cm ice layer was also measured in Hiidenvesi and Pitkäjärvi in ​​Espoo.

Sjöblom points out that the figures do not tell the thickness of the ice, for example in narrow straits or in the middle of a lake. Measuring points are often located on the beach.

“Variations in different parts of the lake may still be large at this point in the winter.”

Size in the country, lake ice is generally about 25 to 35 centimeters thick. According to Sjöblom, the ice at the measurement sites has therefore been strong.

In addition, good ice has been good quality steel, especially in southern and western Finland. According to Sjöblom, it takes many places not only for a walker but also for a snowmobile.

“I know cars have already been driven in some lakes.”

Sjöblom calls, however, for caution everywhere, especially in Kainuu. There has been little measurement of steel ice there, for example, at the end of December, only 5 centimeters of Lake Oulujärvi’s almost 20-centimeter ice was steel ice.

In addition, large grooves have been observed in the lakes of southern Finland this year.

“When temperatures vary a lot, the ice shrinks, expands and cracks. They are places of risk. ”

On sea rocks walking is even more uncertain, even though the ice is there earlier than last year, says the ice expert Jouni Vainio From the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

According to him, on the northern coasts, ice can be said to withstand passers-by well, but it is uncertain about south of Vaasa.

“There will certainly be load-bearing ice there, but there will certainly be open spaces and thin ice that does not carry it,” says Vainio.

According to Vainio, it would still be worthwhile for a mover to wait for the beach ice to go to southern Finland. According to him, instead of sawing temperatures and snowfall, a decent frost period would be needed now to strengthen the ice.

What an ordinary ice rider should now keep in mind? Vainio emphasizes “keeping one’s head”.

“You don’t go there just like calves to run in the spring pasture,” Vainio says.

Experts point out that the ice is weaker every year in places where water flows heavily.

These include narrower straits and mouths of streams or rivers. The reeds, the surroundings of the bridge piers and the points of the depressions can also be those where the ice is weaker.

On the ice while walking, according to experts, it is good for a long time with Naskalit, preferably hanging around the neck.

In addition, it is worth going on the ice in the company of someone else and it is worth walking along the routes traveled by others.

According to Sjöblom, plowed skating trails can be used with “pretty safe minds”.

“It can never be assured that it’s safe to move everywhere because it doesn’t go that way,” he says, however.