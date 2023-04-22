Russian espionage | Russia’s Zaharova attacked Nordic public radio stations

According to Zaharova, Russia will respond to the broadcast companies’ statements “with strong means”.

Russian spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova attacked the Nordic broadcasting companies regarding their extensive investigation into the movements of Russian ships. The Expressen magazine reports on the matter.

The joint project of the broadcasting companies of Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark reveals that Russian sea urchin ships are mapping wind farms, gas pipelines and electricity and network cables in the northern seas.

According to intelligence experts, the mapping is done by Russian military and civilian ships. The ships investigate the underwater structures and related infrastructure in the Nordic water areas. The purpose of the mapping is to prepare for sabotage against the Nordic countries in a conflict situation.

“This is a coordinated fake story about Russia’s alleged ‘anti-state activities’ targeting the Nordic countries over the years,” Zaharova said.

Zaharova also claimed that the revelations of the public radios, which also include former and current employees of the Russian state, are against international law. In addition, according to him, the authorities of the Nordic countries, who have directed the operation of public radio stations, are behind the report.

The spokesperson also claimed that the Nordic embassies in Russia are violating the agreements governing the activities of diplomats. According to Zaharova, Russia will respond to the actions “with strong means”.

Zaharova did not provide any evidence to support her claims.

Representative of SVT’s Uppdrag granskning program specializing in investigative journalism Axel Björklund commented that he is not surprised by Russia’s reaction to the report. According to him, the Kremlin is trying to do everything possible so that the information revealed by the report becomes buried or under suspicion.