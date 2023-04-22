Hard words. Leonard Leon He did not tolerate Magaly Medina commenting on the debt of more than 78,000 soles that he maintains with Karla Tarazona for not complying with the alimony of his two children. The cumbiambero defended himself against the attacks that he has received from “Urraca” and sent him a forceful response in which he not only minimizes his comments, but also criticizes the type of content he broadcasts on “Magaly TV , the firm”.

YOU CAN SEE: Karla Tarazona faces Leonard for a large debt of S/70,000: “I break my back for my children”

What did Magaly Medina say about Leonard León?

In a recent edition of his entertainment program, Magaly Medina He had harsh comments against Leonard León for demanding Karla Tarazona to reduce the total amount of her debt. The ATV figure recalled the effort made by Christian Domínguez and the radio host to support their children during the pandemic, contrary to the singer’s.

“I remember that during the pandemic, Karla sold alcohol, which he did not do. He only said that he did not have a job and did not know where to get money. Just like Christian Domínguez, he himself distributed the chifas house to house in the toughest times of the pandemic, ”he commented in front of cameras.

YOU CAN SEE: Leonard León denies owing 78,000 soles to Karla Tarazona: “I have deposited a significant amount”

Leonard León criticizes the work of Magaly Medina

After that, Leonard Leon He spoke on social networks and issued an extensive statement in response to Magaly Medina’s criticism. The former member of Grupo 5 did not hesitate to attack “Urraca” and minimized the journalistic work carried out by the host in her program “Magaly TV, the firm”.

“As always, this loudmouth and her trashy program misinforms the public and speaks what is convenient for her. I don’t need to have a camera by my side to show what I did in a pandemic, that’s what hungry figures do,” were some of Leonard León’s words.

Leonard Leon against Magaly Medina. Photo: Instagram/Leonard Leon

Later, he assured that he does not agree with the type of content that Magaly broadcasts every day and that he does not consider it a necessary contribution to society. “I am going to repeat what you always say when they tell you something that is true and you don’t like it. I suck at your opinion. I can also compare you with the great journalism professionals that you have on the channel, to whom you don’t even reach the heels. Your show is not culture”, he added.

#Leonard #León #attacks #Magaly #minimizes #program #quotIts #culture #misinforms #publicquot