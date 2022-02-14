MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin on Monday that some of the country’s military exercises had ended and others were coming to an end.

Russia’s joint exercises with Belarus and other activities near Ukraine have stoked fears that Russia could be about to invade Ukraine, something Moscow has repeatedly denied.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)

