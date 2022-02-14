J-POP Manga reminds us that, since February 16 the first volume of Chocolatier – Chocolate for a broken heart. Setona Mizushiro tells the troubled feeling of love that torments the young Sota, a pastry chef madly in love, since high school, with the beautiful Saeko. Love, jealousy and passion are the ingredients of this work dedicated to chocolate.

J-POP Manga presents Setona Mizushiro's new romantic series: Chocolatier – Chocolate for a broken heart! The new work by Setona Mizushiro makes its debut in bookstores, comics and online stores from February 16. Milan, February 14, 2022 – J-POP Manga, after bringing Setona Mizushiro's most famous work, The game of cat and mouse, a boy's love classic, brings the first volume of Chocolatier – Chocolate for a heart to bookstores, comic shops and online stores. broken, available from February 16th.

Setona Mizushiro’s work won the 36th Kodansha Manga Award in the shojo category and was nominated for the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2014. Synopsis of Chocolatier – Chocolate for a broken heart Sota, the son of a baker and a promising student in a high school pastry shop, is in a relationship with Saeko, with whom he has been in love since high school. The strong difference in social class, however, pushes the girl into the arms of her ex-boyfriend, an important businessman. Blinded by love, Sota ignores the obvious signs of betrayal until he is finally left, even on Valentine’s Day. In search of a turning point, the young man thus leaves for France, the ideal place to hone his skills as a pastry chef and change his career … but, above all, to regain Saeko, his lost love, with a penchant for chocolate. Chocolatier – Chocolate for a broken heart By Setona Mizushiro

9 Volumes – Complete series

Format – 12.4X18 – Bross. With Sovracc.

Pages – 192, B / W Price – € 7.50 each.

