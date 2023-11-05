Ajoblanco, tomato and melon, a creation of the Pabú restaurant, by chef Coco Montes. Hannah Hutchins

Le Cordon Bleu, Azurmendi, Eleven Madison Park and L’Arpège, by Alain Passard. Coco Montes’ background speaks of technique, elegance, French inspiration and vegetable cuisine. “There I learned above all that cooking is an ingredient and that depending on how you use it, a vegetable expresses one or another nuance,” says the 35-year-old from Madrid of his time at the prestigious Parisian restaurant, a benchmark in vegetarian cuisine. and vegan. All that baggage, with special attention to his interpretation on the plate of vegetables, is what he has transferred to the table in his first solo project, just opened this past Thursday. “Respecting fish or meat is easy,” he adds, when he talks about the difficulty of valuing plant products on the plate.

Putting cabbage as the main ingredient in a dish is, in addition to being unusual, a statement of intentions. In Montes’ proposal there are tubers such as potatoes, herbs such as parsley and rosemary, flowers, cereals, mushrooms, fruit and cruciferous vegetables. This happens, for example, in dishes such as parsley, new potatoes and tuber unicinatum wild; the one with crunchy chard – the only way the chef consumes them -, pumpkin and buckwheat or the one with toasted radishes and pomegranate. All the vegetables he uses come from Supernatural (with a garden in Cáceres), Cultivo Desterrado (Sanlúcar de Barramenda) and La Huerta de Abril (Bustarviejo, Madrid), “trustworthy producers and people.” And the chef’s friends and close circle are a constant both in the space – his mother’s paintings decorate the walls – and on the menu, decorated by illustrations of loved ones. The proposal also includes meat and fish preparations, such as wild sea bass with chanterelles.

Chef Coco Montes, in an image provided by Pabú. Hannah Hutchins

In the large premises – more than 100 square meters – but where only 30 people are fed, Montes develops a cuisine that he calls “micro-seasonal”. Therefore, talking about the dishes that make up his menu is useless, because they change every day depending, not on the seasonal product, but on the best at that precise moment. He offers all of them in two menus, Pate – named in honor of his father, seven courses, 150 euros – and Bubú – in honor of his mother, five courses, 110 euros -, without the need for it to be a full table, giving Each diner has the opportunity to choose freely, so there is also the option of choosing two or three dishes from the menu of the day (60 or 80 euros). The experience can close with the cheese of the week, which is accompanied by a fresh salad, and the cellar is made up of around 200 references of “still wine”, of national origin, and champagne, where the focus is on the “small vignerons”.

Pabu. Calle de Panamá, 4. 28036, Madrid. Telephone: 911 04 87 26. Closed on Sundays and Mondays. Tuesday to Thursday, open for lunch. Fridays and Saturdays, for dinners.

Interior, still with some details to finish, of the Tramo restaurant.

Tramo, like its older brother, Mo de Movimiento is not just a restaurant. “It is an innovation project,” says Felipe Turell, founder along with Javier Antequera of a concept that since the opening of the first establishment in 2020 on Espronceda Street, has fed 350,000 people, and aroused the curiosity of Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, on his last visit to Madrid. “Nothing here is coincidental, everything has a reason,” adds Turell, giving as an example the hole that exists in which at night a photovoltaic lamp is placed that turns on only when the diner is seated. And in Turell and Antequera’s projects, less is more and sustainability, positive impact and balance are sought to the extreme, even if that means making some sacrifices such as decoration or certain comfort.

Tramo, in the Prosperidad neighborhood, is located in an old abandoned warehouse whose works have been carried out over 14 months and whose design has been led by the SelgasCano and Andreu Carulla studios, which also works with the Celler de Can Roca, although to carry it out they have had experts in bioengineering and integral sustainability and circularity, among others. The result is a functional space that is tempered with a Provençal well – a natural air conditioning system – and where all the materials are “second, third or fourth life”, betting on the circular economy, and where even the tableware has been made with the sand that has been extracted in the reform. “We avoid everything superfluous and do nothing that is unnecessary,” says Turell. “We don’t do decoration.” Even the uniforms have been carefully chosen. The front-of-house staff wear linen clothing from the Coruña brand Köhe, which measures the water footprint of the fabrics they use.

Artichoke with cured egg yolk and macha sauce.

But as a project transcends the culinary, Tramo — so called because it is part of the “journey” to the city of the future — is going to eat, an act that in the restaurant is full of consciousness. The letter highlights small farmers and producers. The meat products come from regenerative livestock farming, which captures more CO2 than it emits, the sea bass is from Aquanaria — “nothing is wild, everything is farmed, but in its environment,” says the founder —, the trout from the Pyrenees and the products from the garden, organic, from Supernormal. The mention of producers is also found in a menu that is mainly divided into starters, vegetables, meats, fish and desserts, with prices somewhat higher than those of Mo de Movimiento: Cantabrian anchovy with smoked butter from Xanceda, 5.50 euros ; grilled artichoke, cured yolk and macha sauce, 5 euros; mullet, suquet and mustard, 26 euros; and an Iberian pork with parsnip and chimicurri, 24 euros. In the sweet part, the flan (8 euros) stands out, made with fresh goat milk from Beee, a dairy company in Murcia where they also bring the kefir. The winery has 125 references with a cost between 23 and 250 euros and the coffee comes from the Valladolid roaster Puchero. “We have a barista and the idea is for him to train all the staff.” In total, there are 22 people working at the same time in the establishment, some of them come from Mo de Movimiento, again as part of a project of integration and social reintegration. “We want to bring a new hospitality model to the cities.”

Section. Calle de Eugenio Salazar, 56. 28002 Madrid. Telephone: 620 09 98 81.

Gabriela Vázquez and Patricia Villanueva, daughter and mother, owners of the Mami Tacos restaurant.

Jaime Villanueva

It’s called Mami Tacos, but Gabriela Vázquez, 36, warns: “it’s not a taco shop.” This new establishment in Malasaña pays homage to birria, a traditional dish from the Mexican state of Jalisco, although its juiciness has made it a trend in street food in the United States in cities like Los Angeles. Now, together with their mother, Patricia Villanueva, 60, they want to make it known in Madrid and to do so they have opened a “single-product” establishment, where their brief menu is based on this stew, which they have been perfecting based on the recipe. from Vázquez’s maternal grandmother. Every day, the chefs at the establishment—formerly Punto MX and Salón Cascabel—prepare birria with beef. First, they make a sauce with tomato and onion to which they add three types of chiles—”guajillo, ancho and arbol.” The mixture is then enriched with about 20 spices. The meat is stewed at a low temperature for around five hours, achieving a honeyed and juicy texture that is always served with a small glass of broth.

Birria tacos with consommé and two homemade spicy sauces. Jaime Villanueva

The Mami Tacos menu, in addition to this main dish at 2.50 euros per taco, currently has two more preparations, always around the stew: wrapped in crunchy grilled cheese — called “quesobirria” (for 4, 50 euros)—, in a quesadilla with melted cheese (6.50 euros) and in a ramen that is eaten with chopsticks and called “birriamen” (9.50 euros). Soon, every week there will be a different taco, such as chicken tinga and shrimp, and a vegan one for those who do not eat animal protein.

Mommy Tacos. Calle de San Andrés, 31. 28004, Madrid. Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.; Sundays, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

