Russian moves

On Sunday morning, the Russian forces launched two missiles, launched 25 air strikes, and carried out about 30 attacks from missile launch systems against civilian infrastructure facilities in Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia.

Russian forces destroyed an apartment building in the city near the front, and warned that the war was heading for an “uncontrolled escalation”.

Mykolaiv, famous for its shipbuilding, is located about 35 km northwest of the front line to Russian-controlled Kherson, the southern region that was the target of a major offensive by Ukrainian forces to retake lands captured by Russia shortly after the war on February 24.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the “rapidly deteriorating situation” in telephone calls with his French and Turkish counterparts.

Shoigu said Ukraine might escalate by using a “dirty bomb”, which is conventional explosives mixed with radioactive materials. Ukraine does not have nuclear weapons, while Russia says it can protect Russian territory with its nuclear arsenal.

Building two defense lines in a Russian region

Two defense lines have been established in the Russian region of Kursk, bordering Ukraine, to confront a possible attack by Ukrainian forces, the region’s governor, Roman Starovit, announced on Sunday.

“This week, the construction of two fortified defense lines in the Kursk region has been completed,” Starovit wrote on Telegram, noting that a third defense line would be built by November 5.

He stressed, “We are ready to confront any attack on our lands.”

For his part, the governor of the Russian Belgorod region bordering Ukraine announced, on Saturday, the start of building a defense line in his region.

“In the Belgorod region, we have begun to erect defensive fortifications,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said via Telegram, posting pictures of several pyramid-shaped concrete blocks placed on the outskirts of a village.

Russia, which has launched an attack on Ukraine since the end of February, denounced in mid-October a “significant increase” in Ukrainian bombing of several Russian border regions, including the Belgorod region, Kursk and Bryansk.

On Saturday, two civilians were killed in the aftermath of the Ukrainian bombing of civilian facilities in the Belgorod region, and about 15,000 people were without electricity for several hours, according to the local authorities.

Ukrainian moves

For its part, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces carried out 6 strikes during the morning. It was confirmed that 6 areas where Russian weapons and military equipment were stationed had been destroyed.

Earlier today, air defense units shot down 12 drones.

Ukrainian forces repelled new attacks by Russian forces on the Donetsk front in the Bakhmut, Novamkhalvka, Marinka and Avdiivka regions.