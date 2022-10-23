Last May Chanel Totti turned 15. In light of this, dad Totti decided to give her a super gift. Over the last few hours, the teenager has been immortalized aboard his brand new custom minicar. She will also need her car so that she can often reach her father. Let’s find out all the details together.

Although a few months have passed since the unexpected announcement, it continues to make noise on the web there separation between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. L’goodbye more sensational of the summer 2022 is enriched with more and more details, especially following the numerous rumors according to which the former Roma captain would have moved to the same neighborhood as his new girlfriend Noemi Bocchi.

By now, the couple no longer want to hide from the cameras. The former footballer has been repeatedly paparazzi in the sweet company of his new partner and there is no lack of references to his moving house towards North Rome. In fact, Totti would have rented a large one apartment to be close to his better half.

The Neighborhood where Noemi Bocchi lives is located in a completely different part of the city compared to the mega villa at Eur where Chanel together with her brothers and mother Ilary Blasi will continue to live. Anyway, to make theirs easier datingFrancesco Totti decided to give one as a gift customized minicar to his daughter.

Chanel Totti immortalized aboard her new minicar

To give theannouncement was the dealership page. Here the teenager went to collect her very expensive gift. On the official Instagram profile of the dealership in question, a series of photo which portray the 15-year-old in her car. Chanel seems to be really excited about the gesture unexpected of dad Totti who spared no expense.