Russian attack Ukraine’s former tennis star returned to defend his country: “It is impossible to describe the hatred that began to be felt against the Russian army”

Sergi Stahovski also supports Wimbledon’s decision to expel Russian players.

Ukrainian Sergi Stahovski ended his long, 19 – year professional career in tennis last January at the Australian Open.

Stahovski will go down in history as a player who broke Roger Federerin Entry into the semi-finals of at least 36 consecutive tubes in grand slam tournaments. At Wimbledon in 2013, Stahovski dropped Federer in the quarterfinals.

British BBC says Stahovsky was on holiday in Dubai when he heard Russia had launched a major offensive in Ukraine. Stahovski took his family, wife and three children to Budapest, where they live. He himself went to Ukraine to defend his country.

Stahovski tells the BBC he joined a military unit in Kiev. He has never received military training.

“We practically sleep with the Kalashnikovs next to us. When an attack comes, we have to be ready. ”

At first, Stahovsky was unsure how he would act during an armed conflict. In Bucha, Ukraine the killings, torture and rape of civilians changed.

“The things they did and the way they did were cruel. It is inconceivable to describe the kind of hatred that was being felt against the Russian army, ”Stahovski told the BBC.

“I wouldn’t hesitate for a moment. If I see a Russian soldier, I know what I’m doing. ”

Stahovski also takes a stand on the shelves of Russian athletes, and in particular on the subject of their own sport: Russian and Belarusian players will not be allowed into the Wimbledon tournament.

Stahovksi supports the shelves and justifies it, among other things, for the attitude of the Russians towards the Russian invasion.

“During the first few weeks, I believed that the Russians would take to the streets to protest when they saw the bombing of Kiev and Kharkov,” Stahovski tells the BBC.

“But that didn’t happen. No one came out. Few protested, but there were no masses. So I stand behind it [Wimbledonin päätös]. ”