A 31-year-old man had to be hospitalized this Thursday due to injuries sustained in a fight in Cehegín. The fight, in which another man was involved and whose circumstances have not transpired, took place around 2:00 p.m., at the door of an old factory located on Calle Andalucía in the town, near the bullring.

After reporting the event, members of the Civil Guard, the Local Police and an ambulance from the Emergency Service moved to the scene. After giving him first aid, the toilets took the victim to the Cehegín Health Center. After verifying the seriousness of the polytrauma suffered, he was transferred to the Northwest Regional Hospital.