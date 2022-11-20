Russian attack | The Slush award of a startup helping Russian experts escape is drawing criticism

The investor jury of the growth company event Slushi chose the British company Immigram, founded by Russian immigrants, as the winner of the million-euro growth investment.

Growth company event This year, the main prize of Slush’s Slush 100 business presentation competition, i.e. a capital investment of one million euros, went to the British growth company Immigram. The company has created a platform that facilitates the process of obtaining a specialist work visa for those who want to work in Britain.

Immigram is a Russian entrepreneur who moved to Britain two years ago Anastasia Miroljubova and by Mikhail Sharonov founded by

Shortly after the award was announced, critics began to report on social media that the company’s operations focus specifically on helping experts fleeing Russia, and that the company’s operations are otherwise strongly linked to Russia.

Also for example, advisor to the minister responsible for digitalization of Ukraine Jaanika Merilo criticize the award on LinkedIn.

“I am ashamed and disappointed by the choice of Slushi’s investors. At the same time as hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine, destroying half of the country’s infrastructure, the Slush jury decides to award a million euros to an app that helps Russians get a visa to the West,” writes Merilo.

Slush commented on the matter on Twitter, and announced that they would find out the background of the winner.

The Slush 100 awardee is selected by venture capitalists Accel, General Catalyst, Lightspeed, NEA, and Northzone.