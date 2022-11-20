The bad news returns to seize the French team. Added to the casualties of Kimpepmbe and Nkunku is Karim Benzema, who will not be able to play in the World Cup after getting injured in the last training session with France.
The French striker returned to training with the rest of the team after having trained alone due to discomfort in his left leg, but in that first training session with his teammates the player suffered a tear in the quadriceps of that same leg that will prevent him from play in this World Cup.
Late yesterday, the French team issued a statement in its official media reporting the injury suffered by the striker and his final withdrawal from the tournament.
The journalist from Cadena COPE, Arantxa Rodríguez, confirmed on her Twitter account that Benzema will be out for around three weeks.
Subsequently, the player himself shared another message with all his followers on social networks: “In my life I have never given up, but tonight I have to think about the team, as I have always done, so reason tells me to leave my someone who can help our group to have a great World Cup. Thank you all for the messages of support. Come on, France.”
Benzema left the concentration of the French team in Qatar this morning and is already flying to Madrid, reported from the newspaper The team. Once he arrives in the Spanish capital, Benzema will put himself in the hands of Real Madrid’s medical services to undergo new tests before beginning his recovery.
France will make its debut on Tuesday the 22nd at 10:00 p.m. local Qatar time against Australia, so Deschamps has until 10:00 p.m. on Monday to summon a player to replace the Real Madrid footballer, or else stay with a list of 25 players.
