Russian attack | New satellite images show Bahmut’s almost complete destruction

Ukrainian and Russian forces have been fighting for control of the city of Bahmut in eastern Ukraine for months.

A space technology company On Wednesday, Maxar released new satellite images of Bahmut, Ukraine.

The city in eastern Ukraine has been one of the main theaters of Russia’s war of aggression for months. The defenders of Ukraine have fought for control of the city, among other things, against the forces of the Russian private army Wagner.

Head of the military administration of the Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko told already in January, that a significant part of Bahmut’s infrastructure had been destroyed in the fighting. At that time, Maxar also published satellite images of the destruction caused by Russia in the city.

Now The new images published by Maxar show how the destruction has continued over the past four months. Bahmut’s destruction can already be described as complete.

Alongside the recent satellite images, Maxar published images taken a year earlier showing the same areas. Now the city – where more than 70,000 people lived before the extensive war of aggression of Russia – is all that remains of the residential buildings, schools and other buildings.

A general view of the city of Bahmut taken from a satellite on May 8, 2022.

An overview shot of the same spot on May 15, 2023 shows the extent of the destruction.

A satellite image of the Bahmut Theater and the surrounding shops and other buildings taken on May 8, 2022.

In the photo taken on May 15, 2023, the theater and the surrounding buildings were completely destroyed.

“School number 12” and apartment buildings in Bahmut on May 8, 2022.

May 15, 2023: School number 12 and the residential buildings were completely destroyed in the picture.

