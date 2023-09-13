RIA Novosti: artillerymen of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed an observation post of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kherson

Artillerymen of the motorized rifle unit of the Russian Dnepr group of troops destroyed the observation post of the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the right bank of the Dnieper near Kherson. reports about this RIA News.

A military man of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) with the call sign Cuba said that aerial reconnaissance discovered an observation post of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, received coordinates and destroyed it by firing. The soldier clarified that his unit is attacking infantry and boats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as artillery.

The Russian military often targets Western equipment, including American M777 howitzers, Polish Krab self-propelled artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems.

“Reconnaissance detects targets using drones, then the coordinates are transmitted to the center, then they call us, report the coordinates, the target, then we work on these targets,” the fighter said.