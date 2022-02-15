Russia.- The Russian government announced this Tuesday morning the withdrawal of part of its troops that had been deployed on the border with Ukraine, this after they concluded with the missions in the area.

“The detachments of the South and West military districts that fulfilled their missions are preparing this Tuesday to return to their bases in trains and troop transfer vehicles,” Igor mentioned Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry.

The official also detailed that “separate units will march on foot as part of the military convoys,” and explained that the other troops will return to their bases when the combat training exercises, some of which are still ongoing, are completed.

“The Russian Armed Forces continue a series of large-scale exercises for operational training of troops and forces. Virtually all military districts, fleets and Airborne Troops are participating”assured.

Despite the strong military deployment, the Russian government, headed by President Vladimir Putin, has repeatedly denied an invasion of Ukraine and has accused the media of spreading false information about an alleged military incursion into the neighboring country.

Despite the Russian government’s claims, the United States continues to maintain that Vladimir Putin intends to invade Ukraine, which could happen without warning.

Read more: USA offers Ukraine a billion loan to strengthen economy

This was reported by the Pentagon spokesman, John Kirbi, who said that Russia has not yet made a decision on whether or not to invade Ukraine; “We still believe that a final decision has not been made,” He said.