From: Sophia Lother, Delia Friess

After the deadly shots at two police officers in Kusel, the shock is great. The 29-year-old police commissioner will be buried on Tuesday.

Update from Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:03 a.m.: Two weeks ago, a policewoman and a policeman were shot dead during a traffic check in Kusel. The 29-year-old police commissioner will be buried in his hometown of Freisen in Saarland today (February 15, 2022). The 24-year-old police candidate who was killed is to be buried on Wednesday (February 16, 2022, 11 a.m.) in Homburg-Erbach, Saarland.

Roger Lewentz (SPD*), Interior Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, and Klaus Bouillon (CDU*), Interior Minister of the Saarland, expected. Around 80 invited guests, including relatives, friends and colleagues, will say goodbye at a non-public service (2 p.m.) in the church. Since the participation in Freisen is great, the fair is broadcast to around 500 guests in a hall. In front of the hall, the police are expecting many more mourners. You can follow the service there via audio transmission.

Flowers lie in front of the Kusel police station. After the killing of two police officers during a traffic check, Rhineland-Palatinate is taking action against hatred and hate speech in connection with the crime on the Internet. © Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Deadly shots at the police in Kusel: investigations are ongoing

The burial (around 3:15 p.m.) will then take place in the local cemetery. The state government of Rhineland-Palatinate is also preparing an official funeral service for the two police officers together with the police. A date will be announced later.

The act had sparked nationwide horror. Two men from Saarland are in custody as suspected perpetrators on suspicion of joint murder. The investigators assume that the men wanted to cover up poaching with the act.

Friends mourn the dead police officer: “He is very, very missed”

First report from Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, 8.30 p.m.: Kusel/Freisen – The news triggered waves of shock. On Monday morning (01/31/2022) a police officer and a policewoman were shot dead in Kusel in Rhineland-Palatinate. They were about to carry out a police check. Before they were killed, according to information from security circles, they were able to contact their colleagues with the words: “They are shooting.”

According to the police, the 24-year-old policewoman was already dead when reinforcements arrived, but her colleague was still alive. The 29-year-old chief inspector died when the rescue workers arrived. The two suspects were arrested on the same day. Relatives of the victims are in deep mourning. Now the friends of the 29-year-old police officer have remembered their friend on Facebook.

Flowers and candles stand at the scene where two police officers were shot dead during a traffic stop. © Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Deadly shots at the police in Kusel: friends of the dead police officer speak out

“He was an enormously helpful person,” said Hans-Günther Alles to Focus online. Everything is supervisor of the 1st team FC Freisen. There the Oberkommissar played in defence. “He was always willing to step in for others. He’s the type of guy who notices when he’s not there. They were happy to have him there. He is already very much missed,” reports the supervisor. The police officer’s teammates also spoke up on Facebook.

In a post they wrote: “The person with whom we played, laughed and made friends, he is no longer here”, and it goes on to say: “He will be with us in every cabin, at every game, on every sports field , because we every time […] will think of you”.

Heiner Schmolzi from the West Palatinate police headquarters also spoke a few words about the police officer who was shot. At a press conference on the crime in Kusel, he described the chief inspector as very “experienced” and “careful”. He was also a practical instructor for younger colleagues and very well respected. (slo) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.