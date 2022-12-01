Home page politics

Of: Moritz serif

Split

Yale historian Timothy Synder tries to support Ukraine. In doing so, he has a clear goal in mind that is to have an impact on the war.

Kyiv – Yale historian and best-selling author Timothy Snyder has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the United States’ anti-drone defense Ukraine to collect He would like to get 1.25 million dollars for a so-called “Shahed hunter”, an anti-drone system, how fr.de writes.

Putin addresses the National Congress in Moscow. © Valeriy Sharifulin / AFP

“I thought I should do what’s most urgent right now,” Snyder told the Guardians in a telephone interview from the Yale campus. “The ruins of the library will be there. I can raise the money for it later. But right now the Russians are trying to threaten millions of people by destroying the electricity grid. And so I should try to prevent that,” he said.

The anti-drone system is designed to detect enemy devices and jam signals to destroy the weapons in the sky. The Shahed drones from Iran have already killed countless Ukrainian civilians, destroyed homes and power plants. According to Snyder, he hopes that the drone hunter will have a positive impact on the course of the Ukraine War and that it will soon be another, a better one Russiafinds.

Russia will get better if it loses the war against Ukraine

That will only happen if Russia loses the war. “Russia wins by losing. Russia really needs to lose this war, and lose it decisively,” Synder told dem Guardians. “The whole colonial movement towards Ukraine is a distraction, a substitute for the internal changes that Russia really needs to make.”

A Russian defeat would also be good for world peace and would send a signal to other powers with imperial ambitions, he said. “If Russia loses this war, it becomes much less likely that China try something adventurous in Taiwan,” says Synder. For this reason, he believes that meaningful negotiations can only take place after Ukraine has won the war.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

Ukraine war: Russia wants to take advantage of negotiations

The Russians are already signaling that negotiations are just a means “to regroup and attack again. And so we should probably listen to them when they say that,” the historian said as his campaign rolls on. It is unclear whether Snyder can collect the money. And whether Putin actually loses the war. That would spark discussions about a successor. (mse)