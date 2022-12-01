Puerto Rican actress and model Roselyn Sanchez premieres tonight at 8 p.m., E! True Hollywood Story ( E! Entertainment), where through a documentary, told by herself, she reveals details of her life and her arrival in Hollywood, where she has been seen in productions such as: ‘Without a Trace’, ‘Devious Maids’ , ‘Desperate Housewives’, ‘Grand Hotel’, ‘The Rookie’, ‘Fantasy Island’, among others.

‘Piss! true hollywood story It is an open letter, a journey through my career since I was little, until today. It is a very nice interview, at first with a lot of nerves because one knows what the questions will be, but I have been lucky and I had a great time chatting and revealing things that I experienced in my childhood, in my personal life, my career and many things that never I had told”, says the also dancer and producer.

— What was it like leaving Puerto Rico for the United States at such a young age?

— It was a shock. I had never experienced such a harsh winter, I come from a Caribbean country, where there is sun and sand. I’ve had a middle-class upbringing, but when I moved to the Bronx, where I was treated incredibly, I had culture shock. It was also adapting to public transport that I had never done. I did many things to achieve my dreams. It has been like in a movie where the eagerness of a young girl to succeed is shown.

— What moved you? to be famous, popular?

— I won a beauty pageant in Puerto Rico when I was 19 years old. I clearly remember that when the president of the contest asked me what my dream was, I told him: I want to be an actress, I want to go study. He replied: Pack up and go.

— What has been the biggest challenge?

— The accent and I feel sorry and even angry at the moment to accept it at 49 years old and with almost 30 years of career, still having to vocalize the accent. Because one thing that I have overcome is something that no longer bothers or hurts me, I already understood the process that opens doors and closes them, but it is part of my life, of my growth. I have spent a lot of money trying to learn English without an accent. For my mom, I have perfect English but for an American ear there is an accent and I have lost many characters because of that, but it’s okay, it’s normal. I tried to Americanize myself as much as possible, to leave my identity behind by paying a lot of money to talk like Sandra Bullock. as an American, but I understood that when you arrive in a country and learn a language, you cannot eliminate the accent.

— And what has it been like to be a Latina in Hollywood?

— It’s nice but the opportunities are much less. A few years ago, the channels asked for Latino participation and representation, and now it’s like the Latino is behind, raising his hand, saying ‘Here, here.’ It’s a constant struggle, that’s what’s sad. The good thing is that we have people who are doing a wonderful job so that the new generation can find the strongest path.