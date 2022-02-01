The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia will prepare proposals to cancel erroneous fines from cameras for drivers based on the results of checking the operation of automatic fixation systems in 2021. About it informs “Kommersant”.

It is reported that in many regions, cameras on the roads are still sometimes “used not to prevent violations, but to generate additional income for regional authorities and entrepreneurs.” “Despite the measures taken by the departments, the situation in this area continued to be difficult,” the department noted.

So, the prosecutors of Buryatia, Dagestan, Karelia, Krasnodar, Khabarovsk territories, Irkutsk, Kirov, Nizhny Novgorod, Novgorod, Novosibirsk, Moscow, Omsk, Samara, Ulyanovsk regions found cameras installed “outside the places of concentration of accidents,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Earlier, Kommersant reported that road cameras for photo and video recording will be able to automatically issue fines for dangerous driving. According to the publication, Rosstandart and the Ministry of Internal Affairs are preparing a new GOST, which will be approved in 2022. At the same time, the main difficulty lies in the vague definition of “dangerous driving”, so motorists will not receive fines until clearer wording appears.