L’WHO Europe passed a resolution that could lead to closure of his office in Moscow and the suspension of meetings in Russia. A decision taken in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine while WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is visiting Kiev.

The resolution, promoted by Ukraine and the European Union, was approved during an extraordinary session of WHO Europe with 43 votes in favor, three against (Russia, Belarus and Tajikistan) and two abstentions.

It is, say the promoters of the resolution, a important political step to isolate Moscowwhile attempting to avoid any major impact on the Russian health system. The resolution referred to a “health emergency” in Ukraine, in particular to mass casualties and to the risks of chronic and infectious diseases resulting from Russian military actions.