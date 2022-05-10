What has been advocated for years now seems imminent: the maximum sentence for manslaughter will increase from 15 to 25 years. A majority in the House of Representatives is in favour, and the camp of supporters also appears to be large enough in the Senate.

The discussion to increase the sentence further fueled after the murder of the 16-year-old Rotterdam girl Humeyra. Her ex-boyfriend Bekir E. killed her after months of stalking, but the judge initially found it not proven that E. had acted with premeditation and considered only manslaughter proven. E. initially received 14 years in prison and TBS. However, the court later ruled that there had been murder, after which the sentence was higher.





Still, the case prompted judges to push for the 'gap' to be closed between the maximum temporary sentences for murder (increased from 20 to 30 years in 2006) and manslaughter (now 15, soon 25).

After the verdict in the Humeyra case, the Rutte-3 cabinet therefore set a course: the penalty for manslaughter had to be increased. “However, a murder and a manslaughter can be so similar that a big difference between the prison sentences is not easy to explain,” said then minister Ferd Grapperhaus (Justice).

Not everyone shares this view, in fact, coalition parties are even divided. D66 finds the increased sentence unnecessary, because judges rarely feel constrained by the current, lower maximum. Nevertheless, a large majority in the House of Representatives approved the plan, and there seems to be enough support in the Senate as well.

What plays a part for opponents is that even more severe penalties are possible in the case of so-called 'qualified' manslaughter. This is the case, for example, if the aim of killing the victim is to silence him or her about another crime that accompanied it, such as rape, robbery or burglary. Then judges have been able to impose for 30 years now.

Humeyra was shot dead on December 18, 2018 in the bicycle shed of her school in Rotterdam-West. Shortly afterwards, the police arrested prime suspect Bekir E. (31) near the school. © private



Still, proponents of harsher sentences for manslaughter point out that it has become increasingly difficult to convict someone for murder. The big difference between murder and manslaughter is that someone acted with ‘premeditation’ in murder. In other words: he or she planned to kill someone.

But in a ruling in 2012, the Supreme Court raised the bar even higher and ruled that judges must be sure that a perpetrator did not act in a ‘flutter of mind’. According to the Council, a perpetrator must have actually been able to think about the consequences of his crime. That is sometimes difficult to determine.

Manslaughter is an act of impulse. But impulsive acts can also be the final piece of a thought process Prosecution The Public Prosecution Service therefore advised that heavier sentences for manslaughter, as soon as murder cannot be proved, are justifiable. “Manslaughter is an act of impulse. But impulsive acts can also be the final part of a thought process. Then it is possible not to legally prove that there has been murder, but it is still very close to it,” the top of the Public Prosecution Service wrote in a letter of advice to the cabinet.

Incidentally, the call for heavier sentences flares up every few years. The call to increase the maximum temporary prison sentence for murder to forty years has also been heard in the past decade, but research has shown that in recent years judges in our country have already imposed ‘significantly’ more severe sentences in both murder and murder. as manslaughter cases. For murder, a life sentence can still be imposed, although for a few years after 2016 it has been necessary to assess after 25 whether someone is not allowed to work on returning to society.

