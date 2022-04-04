Russia warns against possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Poland

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Poland
The Polish deputy prime minister proposed to increase the presence of American troops in Europe.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 04, 2022, 05:56 AM
Russia warned this Monday against the possible deployment of US nuclear weapons on the territory of Polandproposed by the Polish deputy prime minister, Jaroslaw Kaczynski.
“The proposed actions can only lead to a further increase in tension on the continent,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov stressed in his daily telephone press conference.
In an interview published this Sunday in the Sunday edition of the German newspaper “Die Welt”, Kaczynski stated that Poland would be willing to host US nuclear warheads and advocated reinforcing that country’s troops on the eastern flank of NATO in prevention of an attack Russian.
The Polish deputy prime minister proposed to increase the presence of US troops in Europe from 100,000 to 150,000of which half should be permanently stationed in the countries of Eastern Europe, on the borders with Russia.
“In general, the policy of the Polish government in recent times raises great concern. It is an extraordinarily bellicose, anti-Russian policy,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency.
April 04, 2022, 05:56 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Russia #warns #deployment #nuclear #weapons #Poland
Leave a Reply