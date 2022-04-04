Russia warns against possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Poland

Russia warned this Monday against the possible deployment of US nuclear weapons on the territory of Polandproposed by the Polish deputy prime minister, Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

“The proposed actions can only lead to a further increase in tension on the continent,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov stressed in his daily telephone press conference.

In an interview published this Sunday in the Sunday edition of the German newspaper “Die Welt”, Kaczynski stated that Poland would be willing to host US nuclear warheads and advocated reinforcing that country’s troops on the eastern flank of NATO in prevention of an attack Russian.

The Polish deputy prime minister proposed to increase the presence of US troops in Europe from 100,000 to 150,000of which half should be permanently stationed in the countries of Eastern Europe, on the borders with Russia.

“In general, the policy of the Polish government in recent times raises great concern. It is an extraordinarily bellicose, anti-Russian policy,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency.