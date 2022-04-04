HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

April 4, 1972

Planting of cane begins in a climate of agitation. In a climate of agitation generated by the project of the Financiera Nacional Azucarera to create credit societies. The local association of cane producers of the CNC reported that they will process credits with the Los Mochis Sugar Company as in previous years, to plant cane this year and, openly rejecting the plan of the National Financial, which has received instructions from the National Commission Azucarera, to suspend the organization of credit societies.

Modern air terminals will be built. Due to the fact that by 1980, Mexico will have a movement of more than 13 million air passengers, Public Works will spare no human, technical and financial effort to provide the country with adequate air terminals for the needs of this industry. In this regard, the SOP reported that various works at airports for long and medium-range flights, which are identified with the regional metropolis, have been included and others are about to be completed.

Family reunion on the other side of the wall. Berlin. Residents of West Berlin spent the last day of their long Easter weekend holiday, reunited with their friends and family on the other side of the wall. Both the East and West German governments hoped that the happiness and satisfaction of these meetings would contribute to Chancellor Willy Brandt’s campaign to ratify non-aggression pacts with the Soviet Union and Poland.

Smiles and tears of joy were seen as divided families were reunited for the first time in six years and some in two decades. Although no official figures were released, it is estimated that some 400,000 people have entered East Germany since Good Friday, thanks to the passes granted by the communist regime for visits of one to three days. The prevailing general opinion manifested a gesture of good will with the opening of the wall, which according to the communists, was a resounding success.

Baptism of Sergio Miranda. In a ceremony that took place in the parish of the Sacred Heart, the grace of the first sacrament was imparted to Sergio Miranda Monteverde, little son of Messrs. Sergio Miranda and Josefina de Miranda. Messrs. Heriberto Sánchez and Ofelia de Sánchez were present as godparents, to whom the officiating priest, Sergio Ortiz, pointed out the obligations they had contracted with their new godson. The event was celebrated with a joyous gathering.

April 4, 1997

Bankrupt trustees. The spread that payment was not mandatory to enter the beaches during Holy Week generated disastrous losses in the syndicate of Higuera de Zaragoza and the Mochis ejido. For this concept, in the first syndicate the losses are estimated at 24 thousand pesos and in the festivities of the Ohuira ejido the reports indicate that they stopped capturing 8 thousand pesos. In the first case, the expenses reported until yesterday were 72 thousand pesos, while the income was 48 thousand. The ceremonial center of Ohuira presented losses of 8 thousand pesos.

EZ demands respect for immigrants. Mexico City By declaring that all diplomatic weapons and instruments will be used to prevent the human and labor rights of Mexicans from being violated, President Zedillo came out in defense of undocumented immigrants who live and work in the United States and who are threatened by the new anti-immigrant law. There is anxiety and panic among millions of immigrants since the new legislation came into force and is focused on closing their sources of work.

New nuncio for Mexico. Vatican. The Vatican released the designation made by John Paul II of the Spaniard Justo Mullor García as the new apostolic nuncio in Mexico to replace Girolamo Prigione, who had held this position since 1992. His career will be of great relevance for his new position since, after Brazil, Mexico is the nation with the largest number of Catholics in the world. His appointment reveals the importance that the Holy See recognizes in relations with the Mexican people and State.