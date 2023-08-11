“We have to talk to the Poles. I told the prime minister to contact them. If they want, we can talk and make peace. We are close and it is something that cannot be chosen”. Thus expressed the Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, in favor of talks with Warsaw after Poland announced the deployment of additional troops on the border between the two countries in a context of tensions.

In the statements reported by the BelTa agency, Lukashenko also hinted that Warsaw’s border policies are to be linked to the parliamentary elections on 15 October. Yesterday Poland announced its intention to move 10,000 soldiers to the border with Belarus.

“They are trying to fuel tensions – he argued – to demonstrate that the country’s rearmament is right”. There is no shortage of accusations against the United States, accused of instigating the frictions. “The Poles are not dumb – he said – Let’s wait and see. We are open to collaboration”.