A party in Russia caused a stir: some of the prominent guests were only scantily dressed. There is great outrage in the media, with participants declaring their loyalty to the regime in videos. It hasn't been of any use to them so far.

Filipp Kirkorov is often referred to as the “pop king” in Russia’s tabloid media. For 30 years, Kirkorov has been a constant presence on Russian television entertainment shows. And over the years he has always been a reliable source of gossip – whether through conflicts with other representatives of Russian show business or through his children born to surrogate mothers in the USA. Kirkorov is currently back in the headlines – and unlike before, this time it could be damaging to him. Russian media reports that major television networks wanted to cut him out of their pre-recorded New Year's Eve shows.

The reason is his participation in a party in Moscow on December 20th, which was attended by numerous other celebrities who, like him, are now in trouble. A wave of outrage poured over them in the media, concerts were canceled and advertising contracts were terminated. The authorities are also considering initiating criminal proceedings for “LGBT propaganda”. Since the “international LGBT movement” has just been declared an “extremist organization,” there is a risk of imprisonment.