New Jersey presents a series of options to ring in the New Year, with a variety of events and celebrations for everyone's preferences. From fireworks shows to fine dining and ocean walks, everyone has a chance.

In this context, it is important to know in detail each of the options to plan ahead of time what the activity will be to receive 2024. In this context, Telemundo made a compilation of events to start the new year in the best way.

First night in Morris



Since 1992, First Night in Morris County has been a tradition to welcome the new year. The thirty-second edition of this event will take place in Morristown and offers a family-friendly experience, costing US$30 per person.

Attendees will have access to more than seventy performances in twenty venues, including theatre, music, visual arts and film festivals. The night will culminate with fireworks at 9:15 PM and a midnight countdown. Activities for children are also offered, including a children's fun festival and special events.

Photo: Mayo Performing Arts Center

New Year's Eve at Six Flags



Six Flags Great Adventure Theme Park in Jackson Hosts Festive New Year's Celebration with bright lights, attractions and fireworks. In addition to the park's regular activities, visitors can enjoy chocolates, hot chocolate, live entertainment and a fireworks display at the end of the day.

The park will open at 1:00 pm and close after the fireworks. Tickets are available for $46.99 pre-sale and $76.99 on-site.

The park, in addition to operating normally, will have events to welcome the new year

Hudson River Cruise



For a unique experience, a cruise on the Hudson River is offered to ring in the New Year. This exclusive cruise lasts three hours, offering dinner, dancing and spectacular views of the fireworks-lit skyline over the Hudson River. Includes a buffet, open bar, a sparkling wine toast and live entertainment.

The cruise will have various activities for its visitors

Fireworks at Avalon



At Surfside Park, families can enjoy music, crafts and fireworks from the beach. The event includes family-friendly activities like a dance party with a DJ, face painting, trivia games and balloon art. Fireworks will be launched from the 35th Street beach, and families are invited to access the beach at 30th or 32nd Street to enjoy the event.

Celebration in Ocean City



Ocean City offers a unique celebration that begins early in the afternoon on December 31 and runs through January 1 with several special events. The city organizes “First Night”, with live entertainment and interactive activities in different locations.

The evening ends with a fireworks show that lights up the sky. Plus, the event continues on “Day One” with a 5K run on the boardwalk and a polar dip on the beach.