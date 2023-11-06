A new outrage: this is how Kiev labeled the Russian bombing of Odessa, where the Museum of Fine Arts, a UNESCO heritage site like the entire historic center of the port city overlooking the Black Sea, paid the price as well as the civilians. In the attack at night with four missiles and drones, strongly condemned by UNESCO, 20 buildings were also seriously damaged, while 8 people were injured. Only a miracle saved the museum’s treasures: the images show cracks in the walls and windows shattered by the explosions. “We could have lost many of our pieces, very famous artifacts throughout the world. Fortunately, this did not happen,” said the mayor of the Ukrainian city, Hennadiy Trukhanov. Most of the rest of the collection, said the governor of the Odessa region, Oleh Kiper, had been taken to safe places since the start of hostilities. And the works present, he continued, “were not damaged”. New violent bombings also shook Kherson during the night, on the outskirts of Crimea. Also in this case there was talk of a miracle because a 5-storey building was partially destroyed: fortunately there were no victims. Here, 5 Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones were shot down. And drones, which in Ukraine have marked the beginning of a new military era due to their massive use, are at the center of Kiev’s production activity. Aircraft similar to the Shahed but with a range of more than 1,000 kilometers “are mass-produced” by the Ukrainian state defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom. “The most important thing is that they fly and explode, and the Defense ordered them,” the director general, Herman Smetanin, said sarcastically, declining to confirm other details for “security reasons”.

Russia, Chechen leader Kadyrov: “Former Wagner mercenaries are training with us”



Kiev, which is preparing to extend the martial law in force in the country as well as the general mobilization from November 16th for another 90 days, does not hide that it is focusing heavily on missiles and assures that overall the production of armaments “will see an increase in 62% compared to last year”, Smetanin said again. The head of Ukroboronprom then promised an all-out fight against corruption, on the day in which Kiev’s 007s arrested the former deputy defense minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, accused of having stolen 25 million euros in a contract for the purchase of uniforms for the army. And while Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warns that the Ukrainian people must prepare for the “worst winter ever”, he focuses on the story of the 19 soldiers killed last Friday by a Russian raid during a ceremony to award awards. A massacre that “could have been avoided”, said President Volodymyr Zelensky as he announced the opening of an investigation. On Russian social media, fuel is being added to the fire: “After being hit in a similar way, we stopped lining up and started looking at the sky”, reads a pro-Moscow blog. Old and new techniques of war in which several Wagner mercenaries are being trained who have chosen as professors those of the Akhmat special forces, the flagship of the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. A sign that you never stop learning ferocity.

To know more

– Putin will run again in the 2024 presidential elections. The Kremlin: has not yet made any official statements

What happened yesterday