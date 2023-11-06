The video platform Netflix will add to its programming schedule the film ‘The Killer’, directed by acclaimed director David Fincher, known for his work on ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ and the series ‘House of Cards’. It is anticipated that this film will be a resounding success on the streaming giant.

This also marks Fincher’s return to the world of thrillers, which is why fans are counting the days until its premiere. For this reason, in this note, we will present you a complete guide on ‘The Killer’, so that you do not miss any details.

When is the release date of ‘The Assassin’, Netflix’s new gem?

The release date of ‘The Assassin’ is next Friday, November 10, 2023, via platform Netflix. It is directed by the famous American director David Fincher, nominated for the Oscar and Golden Globe awards.

'The Assassin' is the film that will have Michael Fassbender as the protagonist.

What is the film ‘The Killer’, directed by David Fincher, about?

The synopsis of Netflix shows us that the film is about “a lonely and cold man, methodical and free of scruples or regret, a murderer waiting in the shadows attentive to his next target.”

“Yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, or at least his cool. A brutal, bloody and elegant noir story about a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass. This is a study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind,” it is highlighted.

Official trailer for ‘The Killer’

What is the cast of actors that the movie ‘The Assassin’ presents to us?

The actors who are part of the film ‘The Assassin’ are the following: