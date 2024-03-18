Vladimir Putin has won the presidential elections, winning his fifth mandate and with it the right to lead Russia from the Kremlin for the next six years. The head of the Kremlin won between 87% and 89% of the preferences, with the other three walk-on candidates practically annihilated. The communist Nikolai Kharitonov, in second position, stopped at 4.7%, that of Gente Nuova, Vladislav Davankov, at 3.6% and that of the Liberal Democratic Party Leonid Slutsky at 2.5%. The three days in which the consultations took place for the first time gave the desired results also in terms of participation, according to official data. Voter turnout is estimated at over 73%, compared to the 67.5% recorded in the previous presidential elections, in 2018.

Putin, in a speech on TV, mentioned Navalny's name for the first time, admitting that he had approved the exchange of the opposition leader days before he suddenly died in an Arctic prison. «A few days before Mr. Navalny died, some colleagues told me that there was an idea to exchange Mr. Navalny with some people who were in prison in Western countries. I said I agree. But unfortunately what happened, happened.”

Elections in Russia, Yulia Navalnaya arrives at the Russian embassy in Berlin



– What happened yesterday

– Russia, that courage in disagreeing on the ballot paper

– David Petraeus: “We must send weapons to Kiev immediately, Russia will intensify the attacks”