Vladimir Putin has won the presidential elections, winning his fifth mandate and with it the right to lead Russia from the Kremlin for the next six years. The head of the Kremlin won between 87% and 89% of the preferences, with the other three walk-on candidates practically annihilated. The communist Nikolai Kharitonov, in second position, stopped at 4.7%, that of Gente Nuova, Vladislav Davankov, at 3.6% and that of the Liberal Democratic Party Leonid Slutsky at 2.5%. The three days in which the consultations took place for the first time gave the desired results also in terms of participation, according to official data. Voter turnout is estimated at over 73%, compared to the 67.5% recorded in the previous presidential elections, in 2018.
Putin, in a speech on TV, mentioned Navalny's name for the first time, admitting that he had approved the exchange of the opposition leader days before he suddenly died in an Arctic prison. «A few days before Mr. Navalny died, some colleagues told me that there was an idea to exchange Mr. Navalny with some people who were in prison in Western countries. I said I agree. But unfortunately what happened, happened.”
Elections in Russia, Yulia Navalnaya arrives at the Russian embassy in Berlin
Paris: elections in Russia are neither free nor democratic. Homage to those who peacefully demonstrated their opposition
PARIS. France condemned today that “the conditions of a free, pluralist and democratic election” were not “again” respected in Russia yesterday for the re-election of President Vladimir Putin. The Foreign Ministry paid tribute to “the courage of numerous Russian citizens who peacefully demonstrated their opposition to this violation of their fundamental political rights”.
The regime media bang the drum: “Putin gets 87.29%, the highest result in Russian history”
FLY. With almost all the ballots counted, Vladimir Putin emerges as the winner of the elections with 87.29% of the votes, the highest result obtained by an elected president in the history of Russia. This was announced by the Central Election Commission, cited by Interfax.
Kyiv: Kherson bombed, large fire in an apartment building. The city hit 17 times in 24 hours
During the night the Russian army returned to bombard the southern city of Kherson, a large fire broke out in a 5-storey residential building. There are no victims, reported the head of the military administration Roman Mrochko, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. Mrochko added that Kremlin troops hit Kherson 17 times in the last 24 hours.
China congratulates Putin
China congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election as president of Russia. Ria Novosti reports this, citing a note from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. “We are confident that relations between the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China will continue to develop,” says the Beijing ministry. ll
Kiev, 17 out of 22 Russian drones destroyed during the night
Russian forces launched 22 kamikaze drones over Ukraine during the night, 17 of which were shot down by Kiev's air defenses: the Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram. Furthermore, 5 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles and two Kh-59 guided missiles were launched. The destroyed drones were intercepted in the Kiev, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia and Rivne regions. Missile attacks targeted the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.
Moscow accuses: 35 Ukrainian drones shot down on the last day of the vote
Ukraine launched a new wave of attacks on the last day of the presidential vote in Russia which sealed President Vladimir Putin's victory for another six years. The Russian Defense Ministry reported shooting down 35 Ukrainian drones early Sunday morning. The number includes five in the Moscow region. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties or damage. The ministry said two more drones were shot down over the Kaluga region, just south of the Russian capital, and the Yaroslavl region northeast of Moscow. Russian forces have made incremental gains along the front lines as the war drags into its third year. Ukraine retaliated with drone strikes inside Russia and cross-border raids.
Kim Jong-un congratulates Putin on victory
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory in the Russian presidential elections. This was reported by both the Russian Tass agency and the South Korean Yonhap agency, citing North Korean state media.
Putin: in favor of peace talks with Ukraine, but only when the opposing side is truly determined
Russia welcomes peace talks with Ukraine, but only when the other side is truly determined to mend relations and is not simply trying to buy time for dwindling ammunition supplies. Russian President Putin said it: yes to peace talks with Kiev, but not for its rearmament.
