Daily Mirror: In Australia, a shark grabbed a 13-year-old girl in the buttocks

In Australia, a 13-year-old swimmer was hospitalized after being attacked by a shark in Queensland. About it reports Daily Mirror.

The incident occurred on Friday, March 15, on one of the beaches north of Brisbane. At about 4 p.m., a shark attacked the girl while she was swimming and grabbed her buttock. Then the predatory fish managed to bite the victim on the legs and stomach.

The girl was urgently taken to the building of a local surf club, where the bleeding was stopped and the wounds were bandaged. After this she was taken to the hospital. Doctors said that the victim is in stable condition and her life is not in danger.

Related materials:

Queensland Ambulance Service chief Matthew Davenport said the girl was very lucky to escape with relatively minor injuries. He also noted that the beach where the attack took place was not considered dangerous and sharks had not previously appeared there.

Earlier it was reported that in the United States, a Galapagos shark attacked an 11-year-old girl who was surfing in Hawaii. A young surfer was boarding near the shore when a predatory fish attacked her and bit her on her left leg.