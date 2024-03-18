“Farce elections, incredibly anti-democratic, neither free nor fair”, is the unanimous chorus of the USA, their G7 allies and Europe after the predictable plebiscite that reconfirmed Vladimir Putin. With Berlin and London the first to announce that they will not recognize the vote in Russia – delegitimizing the Tsar as a possible interlocutor in any future negotiation or treaty – nor the one held in certain parts of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova in violation of international law. The parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe also unanimously urged the international community to no longer recognize Putin's legitimacy as president and called on all countries to cease all contact with him, except for the pursuit of peace and for humanitarian purposes , for example to organize prisoner exchanges or to bring Ukraine's children home.
Russia, the meeting between Putin and three of his challengers after his victory in the presidential elections
The Russian vote which, amidst a thousand controversies, once again crowned Vladimir Putin at the helm of the Kremlin bursts into the Italian political debate, dividing the government majority. The words of the deputy prime minister and leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, who, regarding the elections in the Russian Federation, take note of the results of the polls underlining that “when a people votes they are always right”, are causing discussion. In a note the League then specifies: «In Russia they voted, we do not give a positive or negative opinion of the result, we take note of it and work (I hope all together) for the end of the war and the return to peace. With a war going on there is nothing to celebrate.”
Russian elections, Salvini: “When a people votes they are always right”
The response from Brussels from Foreign Minister and Forza Italia secretary Antonio Tajani was dry: «Foreign policy is made by the Foreign Minister. The foreign policy positions are those of the Foreign Minister”, replies the head of the Farnesina to those who ask him if he is not afraid that statements like those of Salvini could give the image of a less united government. For Tajani, the presidential elections in Russia « were characterized by strong, even violent pressures.”
Insights:
Tajani: NATO troops in Ukraine? We are not at war with Russia
“We are not at war with Russia, Italy and NATO defend Ukraine's right to its independence with economic aid, aid for reconstruction and also military aid to achieve peace in a situation of balance for Kiev”. Thus Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, guest tonight on XXI Secolo on Rai1, returns to the hypothesis of French President Emmanuel Macron to send NATO troops to Ukraine.
Moscow: drone attack in Belgorod, one dead and two injured
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported a drone bombing in the urban district of Graivoron by Ukrainian forces. “The urban district of Graivoron was bombed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. To our great sorrow, a civilian was killed by a kamikaze drone in the city of Gorkovsky,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram. Two other people were injured. Interfax reports it.
Meloni: “The government's position is clear”
“The government's position is very clear, the center right is a very cohesive majority, as demonstrated in the only way in which the cohesion of a majority can be demonstrated, and that is in the speed of implementation and in the clarity of implementing the line of a government. What we have done in this year and a half, with the speed with which we have done it, and the clarity we have demonstrated in foreign policy, all this speaks of a cohesive majority”. This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in a passage of the interview with Agora' which will be broadcast tomorrow, anticipated this evening, answering the question 'President, let's start from the state of health of the majority. In the last few hours there have been words from Minister Salvini that have created discussions in the aftermath of the Russian vote.
