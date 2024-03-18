“Farce elections, incredibly anti-democratic, neither free nor fair”, is the unanimous chorus of the USA, their G7 allies and Europe after the predictable plebiscite that reconfirmed Vladimir Putin. With Berlin and London the first to announce that they will not recognize the vote in Russia – delegitimizing the Tsar as a possible interlocutor in any future negotiation or treaty – nor the one held in certain parts of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova in violation of international law. The parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe also unanimously urged the international community to no longer recognize Putin's legitimacy as president and called on all countries to cease all contact with him, except for the pursuit of peace and for humanitarian purposes , for example to organize prisoner exchanges or to bring Ukraine's children home.

The Russian vote which, amidst a thousand controversies, once again crowned Vladimir Putin at the helm of the Kremlin bursts into the Italian political debate, dividing the government majority. The words of the deputy prime minister and leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, who, regarding the elections in the Russian Federation, take note of the results of the polls underlining that “when a people votes they are always right”, are causing discussion. In a note the League then specifies: «In Russia they voted, we do not give a positive or negative opinion of the result, we take note of it and work (I hope all together) for the end of the war and the return to peace. With a war going on there is nothing to celebrate.”

The response from Brussels from Foreign Minister and Forza Italia secretary Antonio Tajani was dry: «Foreign policy is made by the Foreign Minister. The foreign policy positions are those of the Foreign Minister”, replies the head of the Farnesina to those who ask him if he is not afraid that statements like those of Salvini could give the image of a less united government. For Tajani, the presidential elections in Russia « were characterized by strong, even violent pressures.”

