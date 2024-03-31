The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, has intensified the Kremlin's rhetoric on the war in Ukraine and called it an existential and civilizational “holy war”. This is a turning point for the Russian authorities who so far have carefully avoided officially framing the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a war, speaking of a “special operation”. In a new ideological and political document, Kirill called Putin's “special military operation” a holy war (Svyashennaya Voyna) and a new phase in the struggle of the Russian people for “national liberation in southwestern Russia”, referring to Eastern and south-eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the spring conscription of Russian citizens for military service in the period from 1 April to 15 July: 150 thousand people will be called to arms by the decree, which extends the age up to 30 years (three more compared to the previous call to arms, in autumn 2023). Under the new rules, which came into force on January 1, citizens aged between 18 and 30 will be subject to compulsory conscription (excluding those who turned 27 before the end of 2023 and reservists who are 28 and 29 years old). .

Good news comes for Kiev from French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, who said France will deliver “hundreds” of armored vehicles by early next year to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package for the country. Lecornu said his country would also supply Ukraine with more anti-aircraft missiles.

