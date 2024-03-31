Guadalajara, Jalisco.- 14 years have passed since our country Mexico saw the debut of Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza in Formula One, breaking a 30-year drought without a national driver in the main category of the motoring.

On October 3, 2010, heading to the 2011 season, the team Sauber reported through a statement that Sergio 'Checo' Pérez signed his first contract to fulfill the dream of competing in the F1.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Perez Mendoza would be representing the entire Mexican republic with their moment they did it Rodriguez Brothers, Pedro and Richard, Moisés Solana and Hector Rebaque.

He Austrian team On January 31, 2011, the company presented its electrifying white 'C30' single-seater cars at the Cheste Circuitin Valencia.

Sergio Pérez illuminated with his own light his opportunity to compete against the best runners in the world, after a long road that took us back to 1996 when he began his time in el 'Kart'.

He tapatío would be in charge of showing his maximum credentials to the founder, Peter Sauber, how to learn from your colleagueat that time the japanese pilot Kamui Kobayashi.

'Checo' Pérez I had a role model before debut in na Formula One, we refer to the two-times world champion, Fernando Alonsowho at the time was competing for the Ferrari teammate.

Perez Mendoza I had great admiration for him Asturianwho became the first driver to welcome him and offered him some good advice before his first race in the Australian Grand Prix.

«If you do poorly in a grade you have to clear your mind so that everything goes well the next day. And if you have a bad race 15 days after the other one arrives you must be recovered,”

“You have to manage your emotions very well,” he advised. spanish runner to Sergio Michel Pérez Mendozawho reunited with him until season 2021 after his return in the Great Circus.

At the moment, Sergio 'Checo' Pérez compete for Red Bull Racing and Fernando Alonso for Aston Martin. We will see them again on the track on April 6, 2024, at the Japanese Grand Prixone of the special events for the Tricolor pilot.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.