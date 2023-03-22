Clashes continue on the field, where Ukrainian drones hit Russian military bases in Crimea, hitting some railway carriages loaded with cruise missiles. Moscow is silent on the incident but denounces the flight of two US bombers towards the Russian border. The two aircraft were intercepted by the Russians over the Baltic Sea.

The agreement between Xi and Putin and the Chinese peace plan

It is a global partnership that ranges from trade to energy, from a project on the Arctic route to a peace plan for Ukraine, the one signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, after the meeting between the two in the Kremlin. Moscow and Beijing sign an agreement, complete with an invitation to China for Putin, which strengthens the ties between the two countries, defined by Xi himself, “fundamental to the modern world order”. But the world’s attention is focused on China’s peace plan. “It could be a basis for an agreement” with Ukraine, Putin commented, while Zelensky says he too has invited China to a dialogue on its own peace formula and to wait for an answer. For now there is no confirmation that Xi will hold the expected talks with the Ukrainian leader.

Putin to Xi: “Ready to discuss China’s peace plan”



The meeting between Zelensky and the Japanese premier Kishida

In response to the partnership signed between Xi and Putin, Zelensky signs an agreement with Japanese premier Kishida, who is on a surprise visit to Kiev. After a stop in Bucha, the two leaders signed a joint declaration with “our values ​​and our aspirations,” Zelensky said. The Ukrainian president also announced that he had accepted Kishida’s invitation to participate via video link at the May G7 meeting in Hiroshima.

The US sends tanks and London promises uranium shells

The Pentagon has assured that it wants to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine as soon as possible as well as, according to military sources, the delivery of the Patriot defense missile systems will be anticipated. But the debate was triggered by the words of the British MP Annabelle Goldie who, speaking in the House of Lords, announced that London will send armor-piercing shells containing depleted uranium to Kiev. Moscow’s reaction was immediate, with Putin promising to react in the event of their sending and Russian Defense Minister Shoigu who, with this choice, sees a nuclear confrontation ever closer.

