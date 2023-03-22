“The United States does not want peace or even a ceasefire” in the war between Ukraine and Russia. It is the interpretation that Professor Alessandro Orsini, in Cartabianca, gives after the words of John Kirby, spokesman for the US Security Council. “Putin is a war criminal and Zelensky is on the same level,” says Orsini, pressed in the studio by the honorable Maurizio Lupi.

“There is no possibility” of reaching a ceasefire. “John Kirby, spokesman for the US Security Council, has officially declared that the US is not only against a peace deal but even a ceasefire. The White House has officially declared that it is against a ceasefire, the US position is inimical to peace and ceasefire. The official position of the White House, as John Kirby has said, is that the war must go on without even an hour’s respite,” says Orsini, a professor of sociology of international terrorism.

“I’m not questioning that Russia has committed crimes, I question the fact that the EU has lost its reason. The European Council of Foreign Ministers has decided that we will produce one million ammunition, for 2 billion euros, from deliver to Ukraine by 2023.

Everything we are doing, including the arrest warrant against Putin, is against peace“, says Orsini. “I maintain that Putin is a war criminal and that Zelensky is also a war criminal,” he says.