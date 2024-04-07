The countdown has begun in Kiev: Ukrainian forces are about to run out of missile supplies to counter the continuous Russian attacks from the skyincluding deadly laser-guided bombs, and without the 60 billion dollars still frozen by the American Congress we risk losing the war.

Disturbing prospects made even more gloomy by Donald Trump's alleged secret plan to end the conflict if he were re-elected to the White House: press Kiev to cede Crimea and the entire Donbass to Moscow, reveals the Washington Post.

In Moscow, all eyes are on the Foreign Minister's two-day mission to China, Sergei Lavrov. The meetings take place in the aftermath of the accusations of Washington That believes China is stepping up its support for Russia by providing, among other things, geospatial intelligence – i.e. satellite imagery – to help Moscow win the war.

