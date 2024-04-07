A delicate issue exists in football Türkiye, then Fenerbahçe andsent a U-19 group onto the field in the final match of the Super Cup against him Galatasaray, in a way of protesting because he considers that the referees and the Turkish Federation (TFF) have harmed him.

But it didn't all stop there, because one minute into the game and when they were losing 1-0, the players left the field.

Once Mauro Acardi scored the first goal, the Fenerbahçe players left the field, fulfilling what the club had said.

The judge took the ball and also left the field, ending the game, meaning he would lose the game 3-0, according to the regulations.

Galatasaray Istanbul won the Super League Turkish in the 2022-2023 season and Fenerbahçe lifted the Cup.

The Galatasaray players continued on the field, they divided into two teams and played a match against each other.

Fenerbahçe had already announced that this would be their way of protesting, and none of the coaching staff or players even attended the press conference prior to the match.

The team wants to denounce the rejection by the Federation of its request that the final be postponed in order to have more time to prepare for the match. League UEFA conference next Thursday.

